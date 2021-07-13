Cancel
Trying to Scam Da Baby With Candy Isn't As Easy As Stealing Candy From A Baby

By Reach Guinto
Food Beast
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese kids try to scam DaBaby! ? was he being fair to them? ##dababy ##candy ##scam. If you think you're going to scam Da Baby out of a couple hundred dollars for some candy, then you really have to rethink your hustler, player. As seen in the now viral clip above, two youngsters try to play the rapper with a box of candy for $200 only for Da Baby to activate some basic math in his head and call cap on their shenanigans.

