Trying to Scam Da Baby With Candy Isn't As Easy As Stealing Candy From A Baby

A woman has claimed that she was told to leave a garage where she was having her car inspected because her crop top and shorts were too “inappropriate” for the facility. In a viral TikTok video that has been viewed more than one million times, Tia Wood says that she was “told to wait outside the inspection station because my shirt was too inappropriate.” She then reveals that she was wearing a pair of denim shorts, white trainers and a short crop top, but nothing out of the ordinary. In a follow-up video, Wood sarcastically mocks the alleged incident...