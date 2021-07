ESPN recently updated its ESPN 300 rankings for the 2022 class, and Clemson’s quarterback commitment is one of the big risers in the new rankings. Austin (Texas) Westlake four-star quarterback Cade Klubnik was previously ranked as the No. 136 overall prospect in the 2022 class, but jumped up to No. 76 overall following his stellar performance at the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles earlier this month.