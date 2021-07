Yesterday, July 16, 2021, at approximately 6:30 PM, Pittsfield Police responded to 18 Broad Street for a report of a Home Invasion involving two masked armed individuals. Members of the Patrol Division arrived in less than a minute and observed one of the possible suspects run back into the residence. The tenant of the apartment was able to get out of the residence and alerted police that two other persons were in the home prior to the armed suspects entering.