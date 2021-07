As mentioned in previous articles, Berkshire County residents have been spotting and capturing plenty of wildlife on video and in photos this summer. Some of the critters we have seen include bears, turtles, moose, raccoons and many more exciting forms of nature on foot. A few times a week, I'll scan through some of the local Facebook groups and see what types of wildlife people have captured on phones/camera for all to see. A majority of the time, we are seeing new photos and videos of bears with one, two, sometimes even three cubs in tow.