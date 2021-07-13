Cancel
Computers

Automated Data Backup Systems

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 'FamiDRIVE' self-hosted storage system is a solution for families and groups looking for an automated way to keep all of their data securely stowed. The centralized data hub will work to backup data from your choice of devices to allow for recovery or migration, while also enabling users to exchange and share documents as they require. The system accommodates an unlimited number of connections and is free from subscription fees to allow for a unified user experience that's accessible.

