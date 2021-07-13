Automated Data Backup Systems

The Cooler Master Orb X GamePod is an immersive digital furniture solution for avid gamers to incorporate into their space when looking to enhance the time they spend in the digital landscape. The cockpit-like chair is characterized by its semi-enclosed design that requires the top section to be lifted up and away in order to access the seating section. The pod can accommodate either a 34-inch monitor or three 27-inch monitors to allow users to set it up according to their specific needs or preferences.