CSCD director says $300,000 needed to keep program going
WEATHERFORD — A county official says more money is needed to oversee the growing number of people who avoid jail by participating in community supervision. The Parker County Community Supervision{s} and Corrections Department has seen tremendous growth, to the point where two people are supervising more than 450 bond cases. That, coupled with a loss of fees, prompted CSCD Director Michael Stack to ask the county to support funding in the amount of $300,000 per year.www.weatherforddemocrat.com
