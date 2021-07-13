Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charleston, SC

75 Years of Seafood Dreams at Bowens Island

By Read our books
Garden & Gun
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNear Charleston, South Carolina, a city with a booming new restaurant scene, Bowens Island has stood like a beacon of slow-idling time for seventy-five years. Since opening in 1946, the gritty fish camp fantasia on the way to Folly Beach has seen half a dozen major hurricanes, a devastating fire, a global pandemic, and herds of diners who make the pilgrimage to the thirteen-acre hammock island for the promise of piles of steaming oysters and cold beers in a space that can only be described as shanty chic.

gardenandgun.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Folly Beach, SC
Lifestyle
Charleston, SC
Lifestyle
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Restaurants
City
Folly Beach, SC
Charleston, SC
Food & Drinks
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#Hurricanes#Food Drink#Seafood Dreams#Chinese American#Jackrabbit Filly#Swig Swine#Dallas Baker Friends#Instagram#Bowens Island Restaurant#The Red Hot Chili Peppers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Ice Cream
News Break
Seafood
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
CBS News

Biden hits campaign trail with Terry McAuliffe in Virginia

President Biden returned to the campaign trail on Friday night, stumping both for Virginia's 2021 Democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe and an overall case for Democrats in the 2022 midterms. "In this election and in 2022, the question the American people are going to be asking is whether or...
Swimming & SurfingNBC News

Swimmers get U.S. on medal board at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO — The U.S. swim team ended the day-long drought Sunday after the Americans failed to medal on the first day of Olympic competition for the first time in almost 50 years. Chase Kalisz took the first gold medal for the U.S. and Jay Litherland snagged the first silver on...
SoccerPosted by
Fox News

Tokyo Olympics 2021: Japan’s Yuto Horigome captures first-ever skateboarding gold

Skateboarding was one of six Olympic sports to debut in Tokyo this year, and on Sunday the first medal was awarded in the competition. Japan’s Yuto Horigome picked up the medal in men’s street. He had initially faltered in his first two runs on the course at Ariake Urban Sports Park but was able to pull off high-scoring tricks in his third attempt and held off Kelvin Hoefler and the U.S.’ Jagger Eaton.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Conservative radio host hospitalized with COVID-19, urges vaccinations

Conservative radio host Phil Valentine has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus, with his family saying he regrets not getting the vaccine. His family said in a statement that he is suffering from “COVID Pneumonia” and is in the critical care unit. He needs breathing assistance but is not on a ventilator, Radio Online reported.

Comments / 1

Community Policy