O’Neill Foundation Fund Awards Grant To Little Disciples Child Development Center
The O’Neill Community Foundation Fund recently donated $20,000 to the Little Disciples Child Development Center. The Little Disciples Child Development Center in O’Neill is opening a secondary location in the former Avera VA clinic building to accommodate approximately 40 additional children which will be licensed by the Department of Health and Human Services. Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital offers the use of the property and building to benefit the community efforts of increasing quality child growth and development.www.holtindependent.com
