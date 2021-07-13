Cancel
Drinks

White Chocolate Peppermint Teas

By Laura McQuarrie
TrendHunter.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeavana's newest tea sachet flavor introduces White Chocolate Peppermint tea, a festive flavor that can be enjoyed hot or iced at any time of the year. The holiday-inspired flavor is a herbal blend made with white chocolate, cocoa, rooibos and cool peppermint for a balanced and smooth taste. Preparing an iced version of the product for summertime refreshment is as simple as pouring hot water over a pair of sachets, wairing just about five minutes, and pouring the concoction over ice.

www.trendhunter.com

#White Tea#White Chocolate#Herbal Tea#Iced Tea#Food Drink#Beverages#Teavana
