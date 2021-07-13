Cancel
NOPA June U.S. soy crush seen at 159.483 million bushels -survey

Agriculture Online
 11 days ago

CHICAGO, July 13 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean crushings likely dropped in June to the lowest in four months amid thinning soy supplies and scattered processor downtime, analysts said ahead of a National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) report due on Thursday. NOPA members, which handle about 95% of all soybeans processed...

www.agriculture.com

