Phil Young, a former Mesquite councilman and economic development advocate, dies at age 79

Phillip Young passed away after suffering a heart attack on July 5 at the age of 79. As a former council member, Young is credited by friends and former co-workers as being one of the leading figures in building Mesquite’s economic development into what it is currently. He one of the first real estate agents in Mesquite serving as one of the original directors for the Greater Dallas Board of Realtors and a commander of the American Legion Post 504. Young also served as one of the original charter members of the Mesquite Elks Lodge.