Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mesquite, TX

Phil Young, a former Mesquite councilman and economic development advocate, dies at age 79

By Winston Henvey, whenvey@starlocalmedia.com
starlocalmedia.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhillip Young passed away after suffering a heart attack on July 5 at the age of 79. As a former council member, Young is credited by friends and former co-workers as being one of the leading figures in building Mesquite’s economic development into what it is currently. He one of the first real estate agents in Mesquite serving as one of the original directors for the Greater Dallas Board of Realtors and a commander of the American Legion Post 504. Young also served as one of the original charter members of the Mesquite Elks Lodge.

starlocalmedia.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Mesquite, TX
Government
City
Mesquite, TX
Dallas, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Development#Real Estate Agents#The American Legion Post#The Mesquite Elks Lodge#Mesquite High School#The Coast Guard#Navy#Smu#Ged
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Southern Methodist University
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Volkswagen
Country
Vietnam
News Break
Army
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
CBS News

Biden hits campaign trail with Terry McAuliffe in Virginia

President Biden returned to the campaign trail on Friday night, stumping both for Virginia's 2021 Democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe and an overall case for Democrats in the 2022 midterms. "In this election and in 2022, the question the American people are going to be asking is whether or...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Conservative radio host hospitalized with COVID-19, urges vaccinations

Conservative radio host Phil Valentine has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus, with his family saying he regrets not getting the vaccine. His family said in a statement that he is suffering from “COVID Pneumonia” and is in the critical care unit. He needs breathing assistance but is not on a ventilator, Radio Online reported.
New York City, NYPosted by
Fox News

Mario Batali settles harassment probe, to pay $600K to accusers

Celebrity chef Mario Batali, his business partner and their New York City restaurant company have agreed to pay $600,000 to resolve a four-year investigation by the state attorney general’s office into allegations that Batali, restaurant managers and other workers sexually harassed employees. The money will be split among at least...
Tennessee StatePosted by
NBC News

Tennessee to resume vaccine outreach efforts after 'pause' prompted by GOP backlash

Tennessee's top health official said Friday that the state is resuming its vaccination advocacy efforts after a "pause" to review marketing materials geared toward teenagers promoting inoculations against Covid-19, an initiative that provoked outrage among conservative politicians. The scaling back of its vaccination outreach drew national attention when Tennessee's top...

Comments / 0

Community Policy