Another raft of blockbuster corporate profits pushed stocks to a record at the end of a week that started with concern about a peak in earnings and a coronavirus resurgence. About 87% of the S&P 500 companies reporting results so far this season have beaten Wall Street estimates, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Twitter and Snap led a rally in social-media firms as sales blew past forecasts, while American Express jumped after adding a record number of new customers to its tony Platinum card in the second quarter.