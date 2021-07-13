Emmys 2021: Apple, Netflix and other streamers flex their muscles

Long before Netflix’s original shows and movies were winning awards, the streaming service was a kingmaker for licensed content. Breaking Bad may be the most significant success story, attracting countless viewers that would never have found the show on AMC. Nowadays, Netflix is more concerned with originals, but every so often, another show finds new life on the service. The latest is NBC’s epic supernatural drama series Manifest. For weeks now, Manifest has been sitting at or near the top of Netflix’s top 10 list. Unfortunately, the show’s rapid and seemingly random ascent also happened to come right before NBC announced...