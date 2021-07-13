Cancel
Technology

Uniswap takes next step toward adopting Layer 2 tech with alpha launch on Optimism

By Michael McSweeney
theblockcrypto.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniswap said Tuesday that it is moving one step closer to bringing the popular decentralized exchange onto the layer-two protocol known as Optimistic Ethereum. "During this Alpha period, OΞ will support an initial throughput of 0.6 transactions per second. Because Uniswap v3 is currently one of the few protocols deployed to OΞ, this should translate to transaction capacity roughly in line with L1. Unlike L1, transactions on OΞ confirm instantly — no more pending or stuck swaps!" the decentralized exchange (DEX)'s team said in a blog post.

