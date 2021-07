Lincoln - Junior Cam Wynne was the third Husker baseball player picked in the 2021 MLB Draft, as he was taken by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 20th round on Wednesday afternoon.Along with Wynne, Spencer Schwellenbach (2nd Round – Braves) and Cade Povich (3rd Round – Twins) were both selected yesterday. The Huskers have now had at least three players picked in the Draft nine times since 2010.