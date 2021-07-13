Cancel
Newport, RI

Who is the GOAT? Players at Hall of Fame Open debate between Djokovic, Nadal and Federer

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWPORT — When Novak Djokovic capped his four-set victory over Matteo Berrettini on Sunday at the All England Club, the Serb scored his 20th Grand Slam singles title. That moved Djokovic into a three-way for the most by a men’s player with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. All three in the coming years will take their place among the game’s greats at the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, but the players competing this week at the Hall of Fame Open were asked: Who is the greatest of all time?

