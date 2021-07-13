Cancel
Cam Wynne drafted by Philadelphia Phillies

By Michael Bruntz
247Sports
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA third Husker player was selected on the final day of the Major League Baseball Draft, as relief pitcher Cam Wynne was selected by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 20th round with the No. 595 overall pick. A Lincoln native, who also played in the junior college ranks and at...

Nebraska pitcher Cam Wynne selected by Phillies

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — Junior Cam Wynne was the third Husker baseball player picked in the 2021 MLB Draft, as he was taken by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 20th round on Wednesday afternoon. Along with Wynne, Spencer Schwellenbach (2nd Round – Braves) and Cade Povich (3rd Round – Twins)...
