The Houston Astros All Star Game contingent was already reduced in size. While four players had been selected to be a part of the exhibition, both Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa had opted out. Altuve stated that he wanted touse those four days to rest as his legs were sore, while Correa has been placed on the COVID list due to illness. Even before that placement, he had planned on heading back home to be with his wife during a doctor’s appointment to check on the progress of her pregnancy.