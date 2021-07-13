Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

SmugMug adds raw storage service with file management & AI-powered search

By John Aldred
DIY Photography
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePopular photo hosting service, SmugMug, has just launched a new feature that photographers have wanted for a long time. SmugMug Source is a new add-on service for your regular SmugMug subscription that lets you upload and manage your raw files with integration into its desktop and mobile apps, as well as Lightroom.

www.diyphotography.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android#Smartphone App#Camera#Ai#Ios#Adobe Lightroom#The Smugmug Source#Tb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Mobile Apps
Related
SoftwareThe Imaging Resource!

SmugMug announces new online RAW storage and organization solution, SmugMug Source

Updated July 13 at 11:30 a.m. EDT: Added a quote from SmugMug's website listing supported RAW and sidecar files. Thanks to Jaron Schneider of PetaPixel for the heads up. SmugMug has announced a new RAW storage solution, SmugMug Source. The platform allows you to manage uploaded RAW photo assets with the help of AI-driven search tools while continuing to offer access to the same platform many photographers use to showcase and sell photos.
SoftwareBeta News

AI goes mainstream for delivering service desk management

Using artificial intelligence to streamline their service desk operations is something that 93 percent of businesses are planning according to a new survey. The study conducted by IDG for Freshworks shows 61 percent of IT managers have already deployed AI at some level and 32 percent are exploring the possibilities.
ComputersLumia UK

General availability: HPC Cache for NVME-based Storage, Storage Target Management, and HIPAA Compliance

HPC Cache has released read-only support of NVMe-based SKUs. You can now enable NVMe storage using Lsv2 virtual machines – Azure VMs optimized for storage-intensive workloads. Leveraging these high-throughput, low-latency machines permit higher performance at lower prices for read-only workloads. Learn more about storage-optimized VMs in Azure and HPC Cache. HPC Cache will be available for three NVMe SKUs: 4.5 GB/s, 9 GB/sec, and 16 GB/s.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Revnue Disrupts Contract, Asset, SaaS, And Supplier Management Space With The Launch Of Its AI-Powered Contract Management Platform

WEST COVINA, Calif., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Revnue Corp. today announced the global availability of its AI-powered Contract Management Platform that empowers businesses to leverage contract intelligence for strategic planning, digital transformations, and operational efficiency. The platform's smart capabilities include end-to-end contract management, a powerful API for enterprise-wide integrations, integrated security features, advanced analytics, and built within an easy to use, and intuitive interface. The launch also introduces Revnue's game changing Smart Repository feature that seamlessly stores, tracks, and manages contracts, assets, services, and SaaS documents. Other key launch features include Smart Search, Smart Inbox, Smart Reminders, and multi-user support. Revnue has immediate plans to release two additional modules: Rev[AI] and a powerful SaaS management module, further demonstrating Revnue's ability to rapidly bring key capabilities to meet the needs of global businesses.
Computersthreatpost.com

WordPress File Management Plugin Riddled with Critical Bugs

The bugs allow a range of attacks on websites, including deleting blog pages and remote code execution. A critical cross-site scripting (XSS) bug impacts WordPress sites running the Frontend File Manager plugin and allows remote unauthenticated users to inject JavaScript code into vulnerable websites to create admin user accounts. The...
ComputersStamford Advocate

StorageOS Provides Civo with Cloud Native Storage to Support Lightning-Fast Managed Kubernetes Development and Deployment Service

LONDON (PRWEB) July 14, 2021. StorageOS, a leader in cloud native storage management, today announced that the company has provided Civo with persistent cloud native storage volumes to support its managed Kubernetes services. Civo considered several storage vendors, including OpenEBS, Portworx, and Rook. But StorageOS was ultimately selected because it delivered on several essential MSP requirements — performance, data safety, competitive pricing, and round-the-clock support.
TechnologyCIO

Using AI-Powered Service Operations to Grow Your Business With 24/7 Resilience

To operate at the speed of digital business and survive the next wave of unexpected change, businesses will require the ability to predict and fix issues before they impact users or the organisation. For many businesses, this means turning to AI-powered service operations and the benefits it can offer. This white paper discusses how businesses can use AI-powered service operations to grow top-line revenue, manage bottom-line costs, and deliver flawless customer experiences.
Softwarebiztechmagazine.com

How to Import a Personal Storage Table File into Microsoft Office 365

A personal storage table, or PST, is a proprietary file format built by Microsoft to store copies of messages, calendar events and other items within the company’s software platforms. PST files are often used to store archived items. Here’s how to import PST files to Office 365. 1. Generate the...
Electronicsnotebookcheck.net

Mobvoi launches an AI-powered digital voice recorder

Mobvoi is increasingly well-known as a wearables and e-fitness company; therefore, it follows that the latest product to be launched by the OEM should be a...digital voice recorder. Then again, it is interesting as it might answer the question of what would happen when a company takes such a device and puts AI in it.
Internetaithority.com

PRSA Launches New Search Tool, Powered by CommunicationsMatch, To Help Users Connect With Agencies, Professionals and Service Providers

PRSA has launched a new search tool on the organization’s website to help users identify and shortlist public relations and communications agencies, professionals, and service providers with the expertise that matches their needs. Powered by CommunicationsMatch™, an industry-leading search and services technology platform, the directory allows users to find practitioners...
Computerskomando.com

Cloud storage 101: How to back up only the files you need to

When it comes to important files, many of us have everything backed up directly to the cloud. But when you back up everything, you can fly through your allotted storage very quickly. If storage isn’t an issue, you still may want to exclude certain files from the cloud for safekeeping....
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

AI-Powered Transcription Devices

The Mobvoi AI Recorder is an efficiency focused solution for professionals looking to seamlessly capture audio from meetings and transcribe it without the need for any manual work. The compact device harnesses the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to transcribe audio in either English or Mandarin Chinese with an accuracy rate of 94%. The audio will be converted to text for easily keeping track of what was said, which will eliminate the tedious task of having to perform the transcription manually.
SoftwareMySanAntonio

Cascata Solutions Adds Advanced AI to its Automated Waterfall Management Platform

We are pleased to announce a partnership with Claira LLC (http://www.claira.io), the leading next-gen AI company specializing in legal contract understanding. This partnership highlights Cascata Solutions’ continued commitment to innovation and further expands our leading automated waterfall and fee management platform for alternative asset investors, asset managers, and fund administrators.
Softwareaccountingtoday.com

Xero introduces AI-powered analytics tool

Xero has released Analytics Plus, a new suite of planning and forecasting tools. Powered by artificial intelligence, Analytics Plus combines cash flow forecasting featuring advanced predictions and business reporting tools, directly available in Xero. The offering comes at a time when business’ appetites for strong data insights are renewed, following...
Softwareaithority.com

SugarCRM Adds Its SugarPredict AI Capabilities to Supercharge Sales and Service Teams With Automated Sentiment Analysis

The Platform Does the Work to Help Organizations Build Stronger Customer Relationships Through an Understanding of Emotion and Intent. SugarCRM announced the expansion of its powerful SugarPredict AI capabilities with the addition of sentiment analysis, designed to supercharge every sales and service interaction with the power of knowing each customer and prospect’s emotional state and intent.
ComputersComputer Weekly

Storage-as-a-service: Consumption models from the big six

The cloud has affected IT much more broadly than simply bringing easy-to-consume remote compute and cloud storage. It has brought a whole new way of procurement and consumption, with pay-as-you-go and as-a-service becoming the new norm. That desire to only pay for what you use has now spread to IT...
ElectronicsPosted by
The Press

Arlo Unveils AI-Powered Service Plans, Complete With New One-Touch Emergency Response And Coverage For Unlimited Devices

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), a leading smart home security brand, today announced its new AI-based subscription service plans with the introduction of Arlo Secure and Secure Plus. The premium services boast support for unlimited household security devices, along with advanced AI object detection, and smarter, more interactive notifications. Additionally, the new 24/7, one-touch Emergency Response is available with the Secure Plus plan, enabling Arlo users to directly dispatch first responders during an emergency for quicker action.
BusinessZDNet

Pure Storage expands its as-a-service portfolio

Pure Storage, the Flash storage systems pioneer, announced the expansion of its as-a-service portfolio. The new offerings include FlashStack delivered as-a-Service, as well as Portworx Cloud Consumption. FlashStack is converged infrastructure delivered jointly by Pure and Cisco. Delivered as a service, it offers customers AI-based software-defined infrastructure with a flexible...

Comments / 0

Community Policy