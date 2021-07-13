SmugMug adds raw storage service with file management & AI-powered search

The Mobvoi AI Recorder is an efficiency focused solution for professionals looking to seamlessly capture audio from meetings and transcribe it without the need for any manual work. The compact device harnesses the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to transcribe audio in either English or Mandarin Chinese with an accuracy rate of 94%. The audio will be converted to text for easily keeping track of what was said, which will eliminate the tedious task of having to perform the transcription manually.