When it comes to pizza, every city is going to want to brag or claim they have the best. In New York, there is some real stiff competition. But Utica truly has the best. Think about it, New York is considered to have the best pizza or one of the best pizza scenes in the entire country. Sure, Chicago might be able to give us a run for our money with Deep Dish pizza. But, Deep Dish pizza is kind of a novelty, to be completely honest.