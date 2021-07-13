Webinar, hosted by the Southeast New England Program on Tuesday, July 27th, from 2 to 3 PM. The original research project, titled “Cognitive and Perceptual Barriers to Green Infrastructure: Local Decision-Making in Rhode Island” was conducted through the University of Rhode Island’s (URI) Department of Marine Affairs by then-graduate student Kyle Gray under the guidance of Dr. Richard Burroughs. The findings of this master’s thesis research project were successfully defended in May 2021 and are expected to be published later this year.