75 Creative Baby Names for Your Little One

Some people know the precise name they’ll bestow on their baby as soon as they see two pink lines appear on a pregnancy test. And then, there are those who can’t come up with a name to save their life. But even if you might not know the exact name that you’d like to give your baby, you might have fallen in love with a letter. And if you’re thinking about the 10th letter of the alphabet, these J baby names are almost too joyful.