75 Creative Baby Names for Your Little One

Your child’s name might have an impact on their level of success one day. Edubirdie, an online writing platform, has determined what baby names are most-likely to belong to future geniuses. They analyzed over 900 names of people who are extremely intelligent, including Nobel Prize winners and notable scientists to determine the top 20 baby names most-likely to be associated with genius. The top 9 baby girl names were (in order): 1) Marie, 2) Elizabeth, 3) Ellen, 4) Susan, 5) Ada, 6) Barbara, 7) Irene, 8) Jane, and 9) Nadia. While the top 11 baby boy names were, in order: 1) John, 2) Robert, 3) William, 4) James, 5) Thomas, 6) George, 7) Richard, 8) Charles, 9) Carl, 10) Paul, 11) Michael. The researchers found 30 geniuses were named John, while the name Marie was heavily associated with Nobel Prize Winner Marie Curie.
