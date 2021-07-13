Cancel
Basketball

Selfish U.S. Basketball Culture Is to Blame for Team USA Losing

Fox Sports Radio
 11 days ago

Doug Gottlieb points to our selfish style of hoops as the predominant reason why our Olympic squad is struggling. He says we don’t share the ball, we don’t value team concepts and everybody is more concerned about their brand than representing their country which makes it difficult to assemble a group that can play team basketball. Doug isn’t surprised to see Team USA dropping games to teams with inferior talent.

FOX Sports Radio features the biggest shows in sports radio entertainment and covers the biggest stories in sports. Home to The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Doug Gottlieb, Chris Broussard, Rob Parker, Dan Patrick, Clay Travis and much more!

