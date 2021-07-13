Selfish U.S. Basketball Culture Is to Blame for Team USA Losing
Doug Gottlieb points to our selfish style of hoops as the predominant reason why our Olympic squad is struggling. He says we don’t share the ball, we don’t value team concepts and everybody is more concerned about their brand than representing their country which makes it difficult to assemble a group that can play team basketball. Doug isn’t surprised to see Team USA dropping games to teams with inferior talent.foxsportsradio.iheart.com
