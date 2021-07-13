The driver who hit a protester in May 2020 has been acquitted of assault charges

A woman seen in a video striking a protester with her car in May 2020 was found not guilty of assault by a jury after a brief trial last week. The Denver County Court jury found Jennifer Watson not guilty of assault, but found her guilty of reckless driving, a misdemeanor, according to her attorney Ryan W. Brackley. The trial started on July 7, before closing arguments were delivered on July 8. Brackley said jurors delivered their verdict around noon July 9.