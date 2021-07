When we went into lockdown in March 2020, we had no idea that the last time we picked up our son from his parents’ morning out program at his Montessori school would truly be the last time he’d see his classmates, guides, and the outside of his home for almost an entire year. He was only 21 months old, but I of course began to worry about how his socialization would be impacted — especially as an only child. He truly became a different kid in the best ways once he began interacting with kids his own age. He came out of his shell, he seemed more engaged in activities, and he just seemed more well-rounded — if that’s possible for a 21-month-old.