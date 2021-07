Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2021) - Leveljump Healthcare Corp. (TSXV: JUMP) (OTCQB: JMPHF) (FSE: 75J) ("Leveljump" or "the "Company") wishes to announce that it has entered into a private placement agreement with a corporate subscriber to issue 250,000 common shares at a price of $0.40 per share for gross proceeds of $100,000. There are no finder's fees payable in connection with this placement. The proceeds will be allocated by the Company primarily towards the creation of additional online content in various social media platforms. Such content shall be proprietary to Leveljump.