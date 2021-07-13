Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Midland, TX

What Car Did You Pass Your Driver’s Test In?

By Gunner
Posted by 
LoneStar 92
LoneStar 92
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Having to set an appointment with my wife soon to go and get her Texas Driver's License got me thinking about the machine I took my Driver's Test in way back in 1987 to get my license. The High School I went to didn't have Driver's Education, you had to take it somewhere else-either at another school or through a company. So I waited til I was 18 to get my license. My Uncle Ed was the one who taught me how to drive in an old maroon Buick Regal. That thing was a land yacht for sure--especially to an 18 year old kid who had never before been behind the wheel. It was kind of him to take the time though-and he was always wheeling and dealing (pun intended) with cars; buying used ones that were in bad shape for a few hundred bucks, and totally fixing them up and selling them for big profit.

lonestar923.com

Comments / 0

LoneStar 92

LoneStar 92

Midland, TX
401
Followers
733
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://lonestar92.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Midland, TX
Cars
City
Midland, TX
Local
Texas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Driver S License#The High School#Driver S Education#Ford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
Related
MusicJalopnik

Did Your Parents Get You Into Cars?

Some families bond over sports, or food or travel. Some do it over music. And still some other parents and their kids bond by stooping over an open engine bay and admiring what’s inside. Did you inherit your love of cars from your parents?. And if you did, what cars...
NFLJalopnik

What's The Worst Thing You've Ever Left In Your Car?

I admit that I’m a forgetful person. I get easily distracted, and that affects me as a driver. When I’m parking my car, I cut the ignition, shift into first, and pull my e-brake. The task leads me to forget about my belongings sometimes, and I’ll leave the odd item in the front seat. What’s the worst thing you’ve ever left behind in your car?
Texarkana, TXPosted by
KOSY 790AM

Do You Recognize This Car and Driver? Texarkana Police Need Your Help

Texarkana Texas Police are requesting your help in identifying the driver of this vehicle from a hit and run incident earlier this month. July 2, 2021, the woman in this Smart car was apparently backing up in the Super One parking lot when she ran over a 70-year-old woman that was walking to her car. According to the story the woman was dragged under the car for several feet before the driver put the car in drive and left the scene.
Las Vegas, NVantheminjurylaw.com

Did You Know It’s Operation Safe Driver Week?

Did you know that the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s Operation Safe Driver Week will take place July 11-17, 2021? During this weeklong initiative, law enforcement will be looking for drivers of commercial motor vehicles and passenger vehicles engaging in risky driving behaviors. Below we will discuss risky driving behaviors and ways you can make safer choices on the road.
Greenville, TXthecapitalsportsreport.com

Sprint Car driver Caleb Couch has passed away

Sprint Car driver Caleb Couch has passed away. No age was given at the time of his death. Couch was competing on Saturday at a race at Superbowl Speedway in Greenville, Texas. During the event, he was involved in an accident and the vehicle caught on fire. He was stuck...
Yuba City, CAPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Watch: Camry Flying Thru the Air Crash Caught on Dash Cam

You’ve probably seen plenty of stunts like this in movies. But this is no stunt. The Toyota Camry seen flying over this levy is the real deal. And it was all caught on a passing car’s dashcam. When you see it you won’t believe a car like this Camry can be launched into the air like that in the real world.
Educationthedetroitbureau.com

Can You Get a Driver’s Education Car Insurance Discount? (2021)

There are plenty of discounts available to lower your car insurance cost. Among those discounts is the ability to take a driver’s education course as a way to save money. This guide will discuss the discounts that you can typically expect after taking a driver’s ed course as well as how to get them.
Lifestyleamac.us

Your Next Road Trip: On The Road Again or Highway to Hell?

There may be no more traditional or beloved form of exploring America than the beloved Road Trip!. From our settler roots to the legends of Route 66 and the very idea of setting your own course driving into your destiny – road trips are the stuff of legend and the real exploration of our great country.
Texarkana, TXPosted by
Power 95.9

Do You Recognize This Car and Driver? Texarkana Police Need Your Help

Texarkana Texas Police are requesting your help in identifying the driver of this vehicle from a hit and run incident earlier this month. July 2, 2021, the woman in this Smart car was apparently backing up in the Super One parking lot when she ran over a 70-year-old woman that was walking to her car. According to the story the woman was dragged under the car for several feet before the driver put the car in drive and left the scene.
Texarkana, TXPosted by
Eagle 106.3

Do You Recognize This Car and Driver? Texarkana Police Need Your Help

Texarkana Texas Police are requesting your help in identifying the driver of this vehicle from a hit and run incident earlier this month. July 2, 2021, the woman in this Smart car was apparently backing up in the Super One parking lot when she ran over a 70-year-old woman that was walking to her car. According to the story the woman was dragged under the car for several feet before the driver put the car in drive and left the scene.

Comments / 0

Community Policy