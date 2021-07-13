Business Report: Companies affected by chip shortage

Cape Cod and the Islands remain a seller’s market for homes, as people house-hunting in June had a historically low number of properties to choose from. The inventory last month was the lowest for any June in about the past two decades, according to the Cape Cod & Islands Association of Realtors, which has been keeping track for the past 18 years. The drop from June 2020 was more than 60 percent, causing what the association characterized as “a serious inventory shortage” now.