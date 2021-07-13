Re: KJ Henry

Thanks. I like to think of myself as a modest point hoe. Unlike some round here lol. Yes. That was extra special because I watched it at my house with a mouthy coot friend (I know, I know). The silence was deafening. After every score, I would just look over at him. He refused to make eye contact and I remained in check but the smile on my face was ear to ear. I told my wife I didn’t even want a Christmas present that year because it could never measure up to what I had just received. 567 was also a great number to reflect on. Hopefully we hang a greater beat down on them this year for future point hoaring goals. We do owe them for two years worth. Go Tigers!
"Ra'Shaun surprised a lot of us, I think everybody can say that. Ra'Shaun Henry surprised a bunch of us in spring ball, made a lot of balls, a lot of big plays. Ra'Shaun Henry was a huge surprise for us. Pretty excited to see him on the field." And a...
As long as we see more of this in the next season!!!. I expect to see a much improved defense next year. But we’re living in denial if we can’t acknowledge the fact that our last few games against top opponents have been extremely disappointing on the defensive side of the ball.
KING — Recent West Stokes’ graduate Emma Santoro signed her national letter of intent to play basketball last month to Emory & Henry College after seriously considering Columbus State University in Georgia. “It was honestly the perfect match once I got up there,” said Santoro. “When I stepped on the...
On the sliding graph, place an Orange Star (or small Tiger Paw) when the player received their Clemson Offer. I’ll bet his Star Value inherently will increase immediately whenever that offer is received, thus proving the worth of a Clemson Offer. Again, nice addition!!!
We continue our coverage of uncommitted players, spotlighting them to help maximize their exposure and assist them in the recruiting process. Today, we look at one of the top uncommitted catchers in class of 2022, Henry Chabot (Brophy Prep). Scouting Report: Large 6 foot, 205-pound build, strong body with big...
I agree on Williams. He might have the most potential of the group as far as the whole package of hands, size, speed, and athleticism. He came on strong to end the year and I think he’ll be a star before he leaves. Ngata has plenty of potential himself, but...
Coach Rittman adds a gem!!! Her dad was a Tiger too!!!. https://theclemsoninsider.com/2021/07/14/tigers-ink-grad-transfer-from-nc-state/. Clemson Softball Head Coach John Rittman announced the addition of graduate transfer Sam Russ (Charlotte, N.C./Providence Day) to the Tigers’ 2021-22 roster on Wednesday. Russ spent the previous four seasons at NC State as an outfielder.
My muddled memory is that it was not as easy as now. Maybe some geezers remember different and will post?. I "think" the only liquor store near by was in Pendleton. Few had cars then. The store had few shelves, mostly just cases of this and that sitting on the floor. I want to say dirt floor, but maybe not.
I hate seeing some of our own fans criticizing his coverage of “elite” receivers. Usually it is a case of him trying to fix a missed assignment by another player. He’s not perfect. Any player could have a video or GIF posted of them missing a tackle or getting caught out of position peeking in the backfield. Case in point, AJ Terrell versus Alabama in the national championship and then AJ Terrell versus LSU and the national championship. Him having a bad day covering Ja’Marr Chase didn’t stop him from being the 16th pick of the NFL draft in round one.
Agree. Not sure who's starting the crocodile tears, but if it's Monte, well, I'll leave it at that. The only ones that hurt is askew and teo. Will should be able to step in and fill teo's shoes. May not make as many plays, but his bat will more than make up the loss.
I remember this game and the GT game back-to-back... I was a Clemson student at the time and went to this game. A few things I remember besides Dantzler's amazing day and ability to stay up:. 1. Doc Walker is the best CFB announcer in history. Re: TNET: Throwback Thursday:...
The number four RB group will need to improve quite a lot if we wish to make noise in the national scene; both individually and collectively. Re: TNET: Clemson projected among top offenses in national outlet ranking. Re: TNET: Clemson projected among top offenses in national outlet ranking. Re: TNET:...
Ricky pitched a gem tonight. He went 7 innings and gave up 1 unearned run against the Savannah bananas... Gave up 2 hits. Only had one BB, and one K. Induced a lot of weak fly balls and weak grounders. Lexington won 7-2, with a late inning rally. If you...
D8695394-0AC6-47E1-AAB4-1B7FED1A4BA1.jpeg(68.5 K) “A former Clemson standout is set to make his Major League Baseball debut this week. Per a report from Star Tribune Sports, former Tiger pitcher Charlie Barnes was slated to start Wednesday for the St. Paul Saints — the Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins — but was scratched from the scheduled start and will instead start Game 1 of a doubleheader Friday for the Twins against the Detroit Tigers at Detroit’s Comerica Park.
Thank you to each of you that offered prayers and encouragement! I have been discharged to my home and have home health care assisting me at home. I’ll be on infusion for quite some time but my outlook is very good! Looks like my attendance at Clemson Tigers football games is a probable YES. I thank the good Lord and all the prayers and support I’ve gotten that helped get me through this period. Again thanks to you and hope to meet some of you at the games this fall. It will likely be my last year sitting in the West Zone Covered as I will lose my seats with the stadium upgrade next year. I plan to be in Charlotte to watch our Tigers play the dawgs too. Go Tigers!!!!
Re: Both you guys are right neither Zanders or Turner is close. without stellar safety play by making adjustments - if we have the needed talent:. 1 - Outscore the opponent - we have a lot of offensive firepower and should be able to score against UGA's defense without too much trouble. The OL will be the key to this year's scoring ability, so they will carry a heavy load for us to go all the way.
You can sign up at the site for free streaming coverage. There are no commercials, and the announcers are British. Even if it weren’t free I would have gladly paid to avoid listening to Peter Jacobson. Within about 20 minutes Lucas can be seen on the featured hole coverage.
