Civil unrest disrupts health services in S. Africa

milwaukeesun.com
 11 days ago

JOHANNESBURG, July 13 (Xinhua) -- South Africa's National Department of Health said on Tuesday that health services were disrupted in the country due to the ongoing protests. "The recent violent protests have impacted the vaccination rollout and also disrupted access to essential healthcare services including collection of chronic medication by TB, HIV, Diabetes and other patients in some districts and areas in both KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng," health department spokesperson Popo Maja said.

