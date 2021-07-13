Civil unrest disrupts health services in S. Africa
JOHANNESBURG, July 13 (Xinhua) -- South Africa's National Department of Health said on Tuesday that health services were disrupted in the country due to the ongoing protests. "The recent violent protests have impacted the vaccination rollout and also disrupted access to essential healthcare services including collection of chronic medication by TB, HIV, Diabetes and other patients in some districts and areas in both KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng," health department spokesperson Popo Maja said.www.milwaukeesun.com
Comments / 0