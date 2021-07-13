Discussing the Future of Fernandina Beach with the Comp Plan/LDC Working Group

City consultants will soon present their Vision Plan 2045 draft to the City. It is important that we all be prepared to participate in the discussion and development of this document and the Comprehensive Plan that will be based on it. The Comprehensive Plan is the top-level legal document in the City. The Comp Plan/LDC Working group invites you to participate in a two-part workshop to ask questions, provide input to the group and participate in brainstorming. Both sessions will be held at Story & Song Neighborhood Bookstore Bistro, 1430 Park Ave (just off 14th St. at the entrance to Amelia Park).