Scouts’ efforts to earn Bronze Award aides Foster Closet

The members of Junior Girl Scout Troop 76277 of Trenton have been working toward their Bronze Award since September of 2020. . The scouts — Taryn Boller, 11, Rachel Coleman, 10 and Lauraline Schnetzler, 11 — had to complete a Junior Journey badge set to qualify to earn a Bronze award. The Junior Journey that they completed was called “aMUSE — “It is your story, tell it!” which explored stereotypes and new roles for the girls to “try on” helping them to discover possible career paths.