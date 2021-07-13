Cancel
Trenton, MI

Scouts’ efforts to earn Bronze Award aides Foster Closet

By Trenton Trib
trentontrib.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe members of Junior Girl Scout Troop 76277 of Trenton have been working toward their Bronze Award since September of 2020. . The scouts — Taryn Boller, 11, Rachel Coleman, 10 and Lauraline Schnetzler, 11 — had to complete a Junior Journey badge set to qualify to earn a Bronze award. The Junior Journey that they completed was called “aMUSE — “It is your story, tell it!” which explored stereotypes and new roles for the girls to “try on” helping them to discover possible career paths.

trentontrib.com

