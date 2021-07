In the world of country music, you would be hard-pressed to find a singer and songwriter that’s had the same kind of success as George Strait. The country superstar has been putting out hit songs for several decades now and doesn’t seem like he’s ready for a break. In fact, it’s quite the opposite as George Strait continues his social media following to engage his enormous fan base. A legend among legends in the music industry, Strait holds the title of “King of Country” in the most fitting of ways. The saying “you can’t teach an old dog new tricks” certainly does not apply to George Strait. He’s taken a liking to the world of online interaction and often uses Twitter and Instagram to keep fans in the loop. He also likes holding fun contestants for his fans to participate in through his “Honky Tonk Hangout” Facebook Club. Strait often uses these contestants as a way to return a little love to the fans that make him who is.