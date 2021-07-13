Cancel
Bismarck, ND

Bismarck Mom’s Painful VIDEO Of Daughter’s Tears

Cover picture for the article

This is one of these gut-wrenching stories that we hear about all the time - whether it's from people you know, who have kids, OR they themselves were picked on in their younger days. We HEAR about it, BUT most of the time we don't see the clear damage that bullying someone brings - anguish, tears, insecurity, pain, the list is long. This is a video that's tough to watch - if you have tortured someone with your words in the past, NOW you have evidence of what develops.

96-5 The Fox

96-5 The Fox

Mandan, ND
96.5 The Fox plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota.

Public SafetyPosted by
96-5 The Fox

Today, In A First…North Dakota Ends Elderly Scams.

Today, in a first...North Dakota ends elderly scams. It's all thanks to YOU! Thank you for doing this. Seriously, it's up to us all. Think of every family member you have. Plus in-laws, friends, neighbors...maybe co-workers? Is it even thinkable that any of these individuals would be susceptible to an expertly executed SCAM? Well, let's be sure to make one thing perfectly clear to all these people we know...
Bismarck, NDPosted by
96-5 The Fox

Bismarck Teen’s Fatal Accident Changed Lives Last Week

One young man here in Bismarck, just 18-years old, living large and shining bright with personality, changed the lives of several people last week. There he was riding his motorcycle, wind at his back, feeling free, and then just like that an accident ended the life of Sam Von Arden. For those that heard about this and as the details became more clear, please stop with the negativity - choosing to chime in with comments like "Well the guy was driving way too fast" or that "he was too careless", etc. The time for all of us to support his family, friends, and loved ones is NOW.
Bismarck, NDPosted by
96-5 The Fox

Person Found Wandering Around in Bismarck Has No Memory of Who They Are

A person found wandering in Bismarck has no idea who they are. I just came across some disturbing news... The Bismarck Police Department posted that there was a person found at Main and Rosser in Bismarck this morning (July 16). He reportedly knows nothing about himself, not even his name. The police department is hoping that the community can help identify this person.
Mandan, NDPosted by
96-5 The Fox

One Child TOO Many Was The Case Here In Mandan

Just recently Scott McGowan (from our sister station Cool 98.7) put out an article on just how many cats and dogs you can legally have while living in Bismarck - I had no idea there was even a limit (3 cats/dogs). According to the Jamestownsun A Fargo woman claims a nonprofit housing developer forced her out of her Mandan home after she became pregnant during the coronavirus pandemic, meaning her family of six exceeded the number of people allowed in the house.
Mandan, NDPosted by
96-5 The Fox

Mandan Family Helping Kids Grow – “This Is My Dream Job”

One of the things I love so much about my job is meeting new people...AND animals too! Yesterday 96-5 The Fox and I were out at Elk Ridge Park and what a beautiful day. Families were enjoying the weather and stopping by to visit the H.I.P.P Kids Therapy booth. You should have seen the huge smiles and eyes wide open from the children who stopped by to pet some baby goats and a pig. Brittany Schock and her sisters Brenna and Bailey, accompanied by her husband Wyatt Mack made so many people happy - and that's what they do best! H.I.P.P Kids Therapy's goal is to enrich the quality of life for children, enabling them to grow and achieve their highest functional, behavioral, social, and developmental potential. This is their 5th year, and they are located at 1204 Whitman, here in Mandan. Here is their website for you to check out -hippkidstherapy. I love what H.I.P.P is short for - Horses Inspiring People's Potential - Perfect!
MusicPosted by
96-5 The Fox

Cinderella Guitarist Jeff LaBar Dead at 58

Cinderella guitarist Jeff LaBar has died of unknown causes at the age of 58. The news was broken by his son Sebastian, guitarist for the band Tantric. "So I just got the call… Jeff LaBar, my father, my hero, my idol, passed away today," he wrote on Instagram. "I’m currently at a loss for words."
Bismarck, NDPosted by
96-5 The Fox

Here In BisMan – Give What You Can OR Silently Drive Away

We've all seen it, one place or another, usually at the same time of day - driving up to a busy intersection, the light stops you at red. Glancing off to your left you see someone holding a cardboard sign - asking for any kind of donation etc. There are many different versions of what the post on their sign reads, but the common goal of course is hoping to touch a kind person's heart, and in return receive some money. I'm writing this article because of a random post I saw on Facebook the other day - someone here in Bismarck spotted a veteran holding a sign saying that he had fallen on hard times - The author of this gave what she could.
RelationshipsPosted by
96-5 The Fox

Ozzy + Sharon Osbourne Celebrate 39 Years of Marriage

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne celebrated their 39th wedding anniversary over the weekend. They each posted photos from their wedding day on social media. The couple wedded on in Hawaii July 4 of 1982, around 12 years after they met and a few after they first became involved romantically. While Ozzy's caption was short, sweet and to the point — "Happy anniversary my love!" — Sharon wrote one a bit longer. Read it below, and see their Instagram posts toward the bottom of the page.
CelebritiesPosted by
96-5 The Fox

Nikki Sixx Marks 20 Years of Sobriety With Uplifting Message

Nikki Sixx marked 20 years of sobriety with an encouraging message to those still struggling with addiction issues. Using the hashtag #sobrietyrocks, the Motley Crue bassist shared an image of his 12 Steps personal clock, which showed he’d stayed sober for 240 months (or 7,306 days or 175,319 hours) as of July 2.

Comments / 2

