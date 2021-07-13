Council discusses County Line Road

The Elgin City Council discussed the next steps for planning the County Line Road improvement project at their most recent meeting on July 6. The County Line Road project is broken down into three phases: Phase 1 widens the road from the northern city limits to FM 1100, Phase 2 widens the road from FM 1100 to U.S. Highway 290, and Phase 3 straightens out the curves in FM 1100 as it intersects with County Line Road. During the July 6 meeting, an agenda item was discussed about continuing funding the engineering plans for Phase 1 of the project. City manager Thomas ...