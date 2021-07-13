$100K to Eat Tacos? Where Do I Sign Up?

Looking for a new job that involves eating tacos? Well, this might be for you. McCormick food brands are looking for a Director of Taco Relations and the pay is $25,000 per month from September-December. The potential employee has to be at least 21 years old and have a genuine love for tacos and taco-related things. Applications must be submitted through the McCormick website and will be accepted through July 20th. Does this sound like the perfect job for you or someone you know? How much do you love tacos? How often do you eat tacos?