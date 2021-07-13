Cancel
$100K to Eat Tacos? Where Do I Sign Up?

By Jeff Harkness
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

So far, July has been a really good month for taco lovers. Last week it was announced that Sioux Falls would be hosting its first-ever taco festival in August, and now the perfect job for taco fanatics has opened up. Maryland-based spice giant McCormick & Company is looking for its...

Information 1000 KSOO has the best news coverage for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

