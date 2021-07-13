$100K to Eat Tacos? Where Do I Sign Up?

There is nothing quite like going up north and experiencing the perfect mix of natural, local-grown herbs, spices, and vegetables with amazingly rich local-caught seafood. During our trip to Mendocino County, we were blown away by how sustainable the town was. Most places we visited grew their own food and had their own eggs; and when they wanted something they didn’t have, you can bet it came locally from within the town. Because of this, there were few preservatives and few items that weren’t immediately fresh. Needless to say, it is an experience like no other to eat along the Medocino Coast, and we were thrilled to do so. Let’s talk about our favorite dining experiences while we were in Mendocino, CA.
