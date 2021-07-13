Cancel
A republic or a democracy?

Elgin Courier
 11 days ago

Is our government a democracy or a republic? What is the difference? We hear a lot of people in the news talking about our democracy. The term democracy means government by the people, a form of government in which the supreme power is lodged in the hands of the people, according to Webster’s 1828 Dictionary. In a true purist form of a democracy, as in Athens, Greece, all citizens would gather and vote on an issue and the majority would rule. Our form of government is a republic. In a republic, we elect representatives to do the will of the people.

In the United States, this pandemic could’ve been over by now, and certainly would’ve been by Labor Day. If the pace of vaccination through the summer had been anything like the pace in April and May, the country would be nearing herd immunity. With most adults immunized, new and more infectious coronavirus variants would have nowhere to spread. Life could return nearly to normal.

