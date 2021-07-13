Annual rodeo arrives in Elgin

Competitors and performers from near and far exhibited their horse-riding and cattle-roping skills throughout last week at the annual Elgin Rodeo, hosted by the Texas Lost Pines Riding Club at the Julius Marek Arena. The nearly week-long rodeo included barrel racing on Tuesday, team roping on Wednesday and rodeo slack on Thursday. Friday evening's show was rescheduled to Sunday afternoon; Saturday and Sunday featured mutton busting and a calf scramble for children, bull riding and the finals for team roping. ...