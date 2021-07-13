J Cleofas Esquivel
J Cleofas Esquivel, 61, of Elgin, passed away Friday, July 2, 2021. Family and Friends will gather at Elgin Funeral Home, Friday, July 16th from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM with a Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM. A Celebration of Christian Funeral Mass will be conducted at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Elgin, Saturday, July 17th at 10:00 AM. Christian Burial will follow at Elgin Latin Cemetery. Arrangements and care are entrusted to Elgin Funeral Home.www.elgincourier.com
