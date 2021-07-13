Cancel
Elgin, TX

J Cleofas Esquivel

Elgin Courier
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJ Cleofas Esquivel, 61, of Elgin, passed away Friday, July 2, 2021. Family and Friends will gather at Elgin Funeral Home, Friday, July 16th from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM with a Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM. A Celebration of Christian Funeral Mass will be conducted at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Elgin, Saturday, July 17th at 10:00 AM. Christian Burial will follow at Elgin Latin Cemetery. Arrangements and care are entrusted to Elgin Funeral Home.

