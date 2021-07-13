Cancel
Elgin, TX

Donald Harvey Jensen

Elgin Courier
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonald Harvey Jensen, 69, of Elgin, passed away at his home, Friday, July 9, 2021, Donald was born in Newhall, California to Lillian Elnora Hoehn Jensen and Vernon Harvey Jensen on January 1, 1952. He grew up in Elgin and began his career as a diesel mechanic for Elgin Butler Brick Company. In 1980, he started working for Stewart & Stevenson in Houston, where he travelled the world to locations in Saudi Arabia, Asia, Africa, Central and South America. He repaired heavy equipment, ship engines, oil and gas production facilities, and commercial generators. After 20 years at Stewart & Stevenson, he moved to Austin where he worked at Carr Lane Manufacturing before moving back to Elgin where he lived during his retirement years.

