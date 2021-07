The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is putting out a warning about a big increase in Legionnaires' disease cases in the state. To be totally honest, I wasn't 100% certain if I knew what Legionnaires' disease was. Let's break it down for ya. Legionnaires’ disease is an infection with symptoms that include fever, cough, and pneumonia. Most people catch Legionnaires' disease by inhaling the bacteria from water or soil. Older adults, smokers, and people with weakened immune systems are particularly susceptible to Legionnaires' disease. Basically, it's a severe form of pneumonia.