Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Forex Today: Dollar strengthens on soaring inflation

By Valeria Bednarik
FXStreet.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe dollar approaches its monthly high against most major rivals, boosted by upwardly revised US inflation. The Consumer Price Index was upwardly revised in June to 5.4% YoY, much higher than the expected 4.9%. The core reading was also upwardly revised from 3.8% to 4.5%. Germany also published its June inflation figures, with the annual Consumer Price Index confirmed at 2.3%. The figures revived speculation about a tighter monetary policy, despite policymakers work hard on cooling down such expectations.

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Us Federal Reserve#Treasury Department#Consumer Price Index#Eur#Asian#Aud Usd#Canadian#Wti#Us Treasury#Us Federal Reserve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
OPEC
News Break
Business
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Country
Germany
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

2 Penny Stocks That Could Soar With Inflation

Despite politicians insisting that inflation is merely transitory, there are many good reasons to believe that it isn’t. One reason: the increase in the price of oil. The vast majority of companies rely on the trucking industry to get supplies and to distribute goods. And trucks need oil and gas. If their prices continue to head higher, so will the prices of many finished goods.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-U.S. dollar on track for second week of gains; Fed meeting in focus

* U.S. dollar gives back the week's gains as COVID-19 fears ease * Greenback rally may be losing steam -analyst * Euro softer after ECB pledged record low rates for longer * Aussie on course for fourth weekly slide as lockdowns weigh (Adds new analyst comment, FX table, dateline, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Ritvik Carvalho NEW YORK/LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar was on course on Friday for a second week of gains after a turbulent few days when currencies were buffeted by shifting risk appetite, with the market's focus now on next week's Federal Reserve meeting. Some analysts wondered, though, whether the dollar's recent rally may be losing momentum. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was slightly higher on the day at 92.877. For the week, it is up 0.2%, after rising 0.6% previously. But that was off a 3-1/2-month high of 93.194 hit on Wednesday, after strong Wall Street earnings helped investors regain some confidence amid earlier worries that the Delta coronavirus variant could derail the global recovery. Risk appetite among investors remained high on Friday, with U.S. stocks rising, U.S. Treasuries selling off, most commodity currencies well-bid on the day, and the greenback off its peaks. "The dollar looks tired especially after the rally of the last few weeks," said Erik Nelson, macro strategist, at Wells Fargo Securities in New York. "It seems to be running out of steam both from a fundamental and technical perspective." So far in July, the dollar has gained 0.6%, after rising 2.8% in June. Wells Fargo's Nelson, however, was not convinced the dollar could hold its gains in the coming weeks given the decline in U.S. Treasury yields. Since the beginning of July, U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yields have lost 16 basis points, on track for their largest monthly fall since March 2020. "You had a huge move lower in U.S. rates. I also think the Fed is going to be one of the laggards among central banks normalizing policy," Nelson said. The market's next major focus is the Fed's two-day policy meeting next week. Since the previous meeting on June 16, when Fed officials dropped a reference to the coronavirus as a weight on the economy, cases have risen. Many economists, however, still expect the meeting to advance discussions for a tapering of stimulus. Against the safe-harbour yen, the dollar rose 0.3% to 110.53 yen. Meanwhile, the euro was down 0.1% at $1.1763, showing little reaction to the purchasing manager surveys coming out of France, Germany and the euro zone as a whole. Euro zone business activity expanded at its fastest monthly pace in over two decades in July as the loosening of more COVID-19 restrictions gave a boost to services, but fears of another wave of infections hit business confidence. The data came in the wake of the European Central Bank's meeting on Thursday, in which it pledged to keep interest rates at record lows for even longer. The Australian dollar - viewed as a proxy for risk appetite - slid 0.1% to US$0.7374, heading for a fourth straight weekly loss. With half the Australian population under lockdown, economists said the country's central bank could increase stimulus rather than decrease it at its next policy meeting. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 9:59AM (1359 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 92.9370 92.8310 +0.12% 3.285% +93.0280 +92.7770 Euro/Dollar $1.1765 $1.1771 -0.05% -3.70% +$1.1787 +$1.1755 Dollar/Yen 110.4150 110.1550 +0.23% +6.86% +110.5850 +109.9200 Euro/Yen 129.90 129.65 +0.19% +2.35% +130.1800 +129.6300 Dollar/Swiss 0.9206 0.9192 +0.15% +4.06% +0.9222 +0.9187 Sterling/Dollar $1.3752 $1.3769 -0.13% +0.66% +$1.3779 +$1.3720 Dollar/Canadian 1.2588 1.2555 +0.28% -1.13% +1.2593 +1.2552 Aussie/Dollar $0.7372 $0.7384 -0.16% -4.17% +$0.7400 +$0.7359 Euro/Swiss 1.0829 1.0819 +0.09% +0.20% +1.0841 +1.0817 Euro/Sterling 0.8555 0.8547 +0.09% -4.27% +0.8584 +0.8547 NZ $0.6976 $0.6975 +0.02% -2.85% +$0.6992 +$0.6961 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.8730 8.8495 +0.00% +3.06% +8.8790 +8.8355 Euro/Norway 10.4405 10.4076 +0.32% -0.26% +10.4498 +10.4065 Dollar/Sweden 8.6939 8.6771 +0.11% +6.07% +8.6982 +8.6723 Euro/Sweden 10.2270 10.2160 +0.11% +1.49% +10.2325 +10.2068 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York and Ritvik Carvalho in London Editing by Pravin Char and Mark Potter)
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold dips as yields perk up, dollar strengthens

* Bullion down 0.7% this week (Updates prices) July 23 (Reuters) - Gold fell and was heading for a weekly dip on Friday as a stronger dollar, firmer yields and equity markets chipped away at its appeal. Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,800.72 per ounce by 1:43 pm EDT (1743...
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Heads For First Weekly Dip On Dollar Strength

Gold prices eased on Friday and were on track for their first weekly decline in five as a stronger dollar made bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies. Lower U.S. bond yields and COVID-related worries helped cap losses to some extent. Spot gold dipped half a percent to $1,798.55...
BusinessDailyFx

British Pound (GBP) Weekly Forecast: Attempts to Recover as Sentiment Shifts

The lack of economic data leaves GBP crosses dependent on market sentiment. GBP attempts to recover after a bad start to the week. With another empty weekly economic calendar ahead for the UK, I would expect GBP pairs to remain sensitive to overall market sentiment amid an array of dominant market themes. With new Covid-19 variants spreading rapidly across Europe, economic growth projections have come under question as more people are told to self-isolate. In the UK, essential food retailer staff will be excluded from the 10-day mandatory quarantine if someone has been in close contact with a Covid-positive person as supermarkets were showing increasing shortages in goods.
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Futures Settle Modestly Lower As Equities, Dollar Rise

Gold futures settled lower on Friday and as upbeat corporate earnings and optimism about economic growth prompted investors to seek riskier assets such as equities. Higher bond yields and a firm dollar weighed on the yellow metal. The dollar ipndex rose to 93.02, and despite falling to around 92.85 subsequently...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY climbs to fresh 10-day highs above 110.50

USD/JPY continues to edge higher in the American session. US Dollar Index stays in the positive territory around 93.00. 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1%. After spending the Asian session moving sideways around 110.00 on Friday, the USD/JPY pair gained traction and reached its highest level in 10 days at 110.59. As of writing, the pair was up 0.35% on the day at 110.53. Unless USD/JPY drops below 110.00 before the end of the day, it will snap a two-week losing streak.
BusinessDailyFx

US Dollar Firms as PMI Data Echoes Inflation Risk; Cue the Fed

US DOLLAR OUTLOOK: FLASH PMI REPORT FUELS USD BID AHEAD OF THE FED. The US Dollar is stronger across the board of major currency pairs Friday morning. US Dollar bulls trying to maintain control with the help of lingering inflation fears. Fed announcement next week poses notable event risk amid...
Currenciespoundsterlinglive.com

Euro-Dollar’s Resilience Divides Analyst Opinion as Focus Shifts to Fed

- But vulnerability lingers beneath 1.1825, 1.1880. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.1650-1.1678. More information on securing specialist rates, here. The Euro-to-Dollar exchange rate’s ongoing resilience has divided opinion among analysts as the market’s attention shifts toward July’s policy decision from the Federal Reserve (Fed), which is the next test of whether the single currency can continue to defy the gravitational pull of the greenback.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD: Driver of DXY rally switches from yield spreads to risk sentiment – MUFG

Analysts at MUFG Bank, expect the US dollar to remain bid in near-term but concerns over global growth and a tighter Federal Reserve policy should ease later this year. They mentioned the US dollar Index (DXY) rally is approaching key resistance levels near the YTD high at 93.43; they see that a sharp unwind of USD shorts has reinforced the upward momentum but should be less important going forward.
CurrenciesDailyFx

USD/JPY Rate Tracks Rebound in US Yields Ahead of Fed Rate Decision

USD/JPY attempts to retrace the decline following the semi-annual testimony with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell amid a rebound in longer-dated US Treasury yields, and the exchange rate may continue to appreciate ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) interest rate decision on July 28 as the central bank is expected to retain the current policy.
Businesskitco.com

Gold just can't shake the Fed

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. This week we saw U.S. bond yields drop to their lowest point since mid-February, which should be bullish...
BusinessDailyFx

AUD/USD Rate Faces Australia CPI Report & Fed Rate Decision

AUD/USD faces a batch of key event risks going into the end of July as Australia’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) is anticipated to hit a 13-year high, while the Federal Reserve appears to be on track to adjust the forward guidance for monetary policy. Fundamental Forecast for Australian Dollar: Neutral.
BusinessMotley Fool

Is Rampant 14% Inflation Possible Today?

Think inflation is high now? It's been much worse. According to the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, the inflation rate in the United States was 5.4% in June. While it's not quite this simple, the general idea is that the average purchase that cost $100 in June 2020 can now be expected to cost about $105.40.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Euro up slightly after ECB meeting; U.S. jobless claims weigh on dollar

* Euro in choppy action after ECB decision * U.S. jobless claims weaker than expected * Higher-risk currencies firm * Dollar and yen off recent highs (Recasts, adds new comments, dateline, U.S. data, FX table, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Sujata Rao NEW YORK/LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - The euro was little changed to slightly higher against the dollar on Thursday in choppy trading, after the European Central Bank met expectations by pledging to keep interest rates at record lows for even longer, and following weaker-than-expected U.S. jobless claims data. The ECB's dovish pivot - which follows its recently released strategy review - at a time when many peers are mulling exiting pandemic-era stimulus is expected to keep the single European currency under pressure. "U.S. jobless claims didn't really help the dollar, but looking at the euro, it was really hard for the ECB to outdove market expectations," said Vassili Serebriakov, FX strategist at UBS in New York. "The market is not pricing a 10-basis-point hike until 2024 anyway." ECB President Christine Lagarde didn't really say anything to change the market's cautious outlook on the euro zone. She said a fresh wave of the coronavirus pandemic could pose a risk to the region's economic recovery. In mid-morning trading, the euro was slightly higher against the dollar at $1.1792. On Wednesday, it hit a 3-1/2-month low of $1.1752. The dollar index, meanwhile, slid 0.1% to 92.742, weighed down by softer-than-expected U.S. jobless claims data. Data showed initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased 51,000 to a seasonally-adjusted 419,000 for the week ended July 17, the highest level since mid-May. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 350,000 applications for the latest week. "These numbers provide more evidence of deceleration," said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Cambridge Global Payments in Toronto. "In continuing to print above expectations, weekly claims are suggesting a loss of momentum in the U.S. labor market – something that could push Federal Reserve tightening plans further into the future and put further pressure on bond yields," he added. Elsewhere, growth-focused currencies such as the Australian dollar gained as a global risk sell-off abated further. The Aussie dollar was last up 0.1% at US$0.7370. The gains in higher-risk assets come after robust company earnings lifted Wall Street and European bourses, allowing investors to look past concerns that the Delta Covid-19 variant would dampen the economic recovery. "The consensus is that (the Delta strain) does not pose an immediate risk to the recovery," delaying reopening by three months at the most as countries ramp up vaccination drives," National Australia Bank analyst Tapas Strickland told clients. Sterling firmed 0.3% to $1.3755, recovering from 5-1/2-month troughs while in cryptocurrencies, bitcoin slipped into negative territory after Wednesday's 7.9% jump - the biggest since mid-June. It was last flat at $32,137. The dollar slipped 0.1% against the yen, another safe haven, to 110.15 yen. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 10:23AM (1423 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 92.7180 92.8030 -0.08% 3.042% +92.8680 +92.5040 Euro/Dollar $1.1797 $1.1789 +0.07% -3.45% +$1.1831 +$1.1771 Dollar/Yen 110.1550 110.2800 -0.11% +6.62% +110.3550 +110.0200 Euro/Yen 129.94 130.09 -0.12% +2.39% +130.2900 +129.7300 Dollar/Swiss 0.9181 0.9177 +0.08% +3.81% +0.9198 +0.9156 Sterling/Dollar $1.3758 $1.3713 +0.29% +0.67% +$1.3787 +$1.3691 Dollar/Canadian 1.2583 1.2561 +0.21% -1.15% +1.2593 +1.2530 Aussie/Dollar $0.7372 $0.7360 +0.18% -4.15% +$0.7397 +$0.7343 Euro/Swiss 1.0829 1.0821 +0.07% +0.20% +1.0840 +1.0814 Euro/Sterling 0.8572 0.8600 -0.33% -4.08% +0.8609 +0.8551 NZ $0.6958 $0.6972 -0.23% -3.13% +$0.6985 +$0.6947 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.8485 8.8785 -0.25% +3.13% +8.8915 +8.7790 Euro/Norway 10.4382 10.4700 -0.30% -0.28% +10.5235 +10.3500 Dollar/Sweden 8.6681 8.6876 -0.13% +5.76% +8.7004 +8.6452 Euro/Sweden 10.2252 10.2386 -0.13% +1.48% +10.2538 +10.2228 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York and Sujata Rao in London; Additional reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Mark Heinrich)
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar eases amid recovery in risk appetite with Fed meeting in focus

* Most majors set to end week flat as COVID-19 fears abate * Euro weaker after ECB pledges low rates for longer * Aussie set for fourth weekly slide as lockdowns weigh By Kevin Buckland TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - The dollar was set to end the week close to where it started following a roller-coaster week in which currencies were tossed around by shifting risk appetite, with the market's focus now shifting to next week's U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. The dollar index is on track to advance 0.1% for the week, having barely budged overnight to stand at 92.782 in Asia on Friday. That was, however, off the 3-1/2-month high of 93.194 hit on Wednesday as strong Wall Street earnings helped investors regain some of the confidence lost to earlier worries the Delta variant of the coronavirus could derail the global recovery. The safe-harbour yen weakened less than 0.1% during the week to trade at 110.135. Meanwhile, the euro was 0.2% lower over the period at $1.1779 after the European Central Bank pledged to keep interest rates at record lows for even longer, as widely expected. The uptrend in the dollar index is "showing tentative signs" of stalling around 93.0, "but its overall resilience regardless of the shifting risk mood and the ECB's shift to a more structurally dovish policy stance suggest retracements will likely be limited to the 91.5-92.0 zone," Westpac strategists wrote in a client note. "The U.S. is better positioned than others to withstand the spread of the delta variant thanks to its earlier strong vaccination drive." The British pound recovered from losses as steep as 1.3% for the week to trade about 0.1% higher at $1.37755, buoyed by the recovery in risk sentiment even with COVID-19 cases broadly on the rise. However, Australia's dollar - often viewed as a proxy for risk appetite - was still headed for a 0.2% drop, which would be a fourth straight weekly decline. With half the Australian population languishing under lockdown, economists speculate the country's central bank could increase stimulus rather than decreasing it at its next policy meeting. "The balance of risks point to more weakness in AUD in the near term," Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Joseph Capurso wrote in a client note. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 0115 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.1778 $1.1771 +0.07% -3.59% +1.1781 +1.1767 Dollar/Yen 110.1500 110.1750 +0.00% +6.67% +110.1550 +0.0000 Euro/Yen.
CurrenciesMetro International

Euro slips; U.S. dollar inches higher in volatile trading

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The dollar edged higher overall in choppy trading on Thursday, moving with the ebbs and flows of risk sentiment, while the euro fell as investors digested the European Central Bank statement and comments by its president. The U.S. currency hit its highest level in more than three...
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD drops below 1.3760 as the US dollar gains momentum

US dollar turns positive against most of its rivals during the American session. GBP/USD trims gains, still heads for second gain in a row. The GBP/USD pulled back almost 50 pips from the daily highs as the US dollar recovered ground across the board. Cable dropped back under 1.3750; earlier on Thursday, it peaked at 1.3787, the highest since Monday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy