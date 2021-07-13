Podcast: 414 – FEAR STREET Parts 1 & 2

It wouldn’t be summertime without a summer camp slasher film, and Fear Street Part 2: 1978 is one of the best summer camp slashers in years. Clearly drawing inspiration from—and improving on—’80s horror flicks like Friday the 13th, this second installment in Netflix’s horror trilogy based on the R.L. Stine books is fun, gory, and surprisingly romantic. It’s also even better than the already solid first entry in the trilogy. Stranger Things star Sadie Sink shines as Ziggy, an angry teenager from the downtrodden city of Shadyside who can’t understand her sister Cindy’s positive outlook on life. But when a murderer starts terrorizing their summer camp, the girls must set aside their differences and work together. Fair warning: this smart, funny, sexy, and gory slasher earns its R-rating, and may not be for the faint of heart.