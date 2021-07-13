Cancel
Podcast: 414 – FEAR STREET Parts 1 & 2

By Adam Patterson
filmpulse.net
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, Adam and Kevin take a look at the first two parts of Leigh Janiak’s Fear Street trilogy on Netflix along with some other stuff including No Sudden Move, The Birdcage, Black Widow, The Ice Road, Dynasty Warriors, and Summer of Soul. 0:00 – Intro. 0:34 – Fear Street...

filmpulse.net

#Fear Street#Ice Road#Dynasty Warriors
Decider

‘Fear Street Part 2: 1978’

It wouldn’t be summertime without a summer camp slasher film, and Fear Street Part 2: 1978 is one of the best summer camp slashers in years. Clearly drawing inspiration from—and improving on—’80s horror flicks like Friday the 13th, this second installment in Netflix’s horror trilogy based on the R.L. Stine books is fun, gory, and surprisingly romantic. It’s also even better than the already solid first entry in the trilogy. Stranger Things star Sadie Sink shines as Ziggy, an angry teenager from the downtrodden city of Shadyside who can’t understand her sister Cindy’s positive outlook on life. But when a murderer starts terrorizing their summer camp, the girls must set aside their differences and work together. Fair warning: this smart, funny, sexy, and gory slasher earns its R-rating, and may not be for the faint of heart.
wegotthiscovered.com

Watch: The Nightmare Ends In Fear Street Part 3: 1666 Trailer

The Fear Street trilogy has proven to be a phenomenal success for Netflix. Subscribers of all ages have loved the horror movie series, which is halfway between a TV show and a movie franchise, with the first two installments drawing in both huge audiences and a lot of social media attention over the past couple of weeks. The third is about to drop in time for this weekend, and this trailer promises a grand finale to the saga of Shadyside. Check out the Fear Street Part 3: 1666 promo via the player above.
flickeringmyth.com

Netflix shares trailer for Fear Street Part 3: 1666

With Fear Street Part 3: 1666 set to arrive on Netflix this Friday, the streaming service has released a trailer and poster for the final instalment in the Fear Street Trilogy; check them out below…. The origins of Sarah Fier’s curse are finally revealed as history comes full circle on...
TV & VideosDen of Geek

Fear Street Part 3: 1666 Review: Folk Horror with a Netflix Twist

Netflix’s Fear Street trilogy is more than the sum of its parts. So regardless of niggles with individual installments, it’s hard to deny that this is an unusual and bold project for the streaming service and the director of all three, Leigh Janiak. Part three is the most ambitious of the lot, taking us back to colonial America and a time of superstition and religious fervor.
A.V. Club

A gory witch-hunt ensues in the trailer for Fear Street Part 3: 1666

Netflix’s R.L. Stine-based slasher trilogy, Fear Street, comes to its frightening conclusion on July 16. The trailer for the third installment, Fear Street Part 3: 1666 hearkens back to the panic of the Salem Witch Trials and to Robert Egger’s The Witch (2015), as viewers learn Sarah Fier’s origins and uncover why she haunts the residents of Shadyside.
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

Finding Stephen King at the End of Fear Street [The Losers’ Club Podcast]

Curses. Mysteries. Murder. The streets of Shadyside are stained with blood and the teens are always in danger. This is the perilous world of R.L. Stine’s Fear Street, the ’90s young adult series that inspired an entire generation of readers to vanish into the stacks in search of the spooky. Naturally, many of them became Constant Readers of Stephen King.

