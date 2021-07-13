Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

A Decade of Ancient DNA Analysis Has Taught Scientists “What It Means to Be Human”

By St John's College, University of Cambridge
scitechdaily.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA ball of 4,000-year-old hair frozen in time tangled around a whalebone comb led to the first ever reconstruction of an ancient human genome just over a decade ago. The hair, which was preserved in arctic permafrost in Greenland, was collected in the 1980s and stored at a museum in Denmark. It wasn’t until 2010 that evolutionary biologist Professor Eske Willerslev was able to use pioneering shotgun DNA sequencing to reconstruct the genetic history of the hair. He found it came from a man from the earliest known people to settle in Greenland known as the Saqqaq culture. It was the first time scientists had recovered an entire ancient human genome.

scitechdaily.com

Comments / 38

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Nevada State
State
Alaska State
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Meltzer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Living Dna#Human Skeleton#Dna Analysis#Human History#Saqqaq#Nature#University Of Cambridge#University Of Copenhagen#Non Native American#Native Americans#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
News Break
Science
Related
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Recently Discovered Letter Written by Albert Einstein Discusses Link Between Physics and Biology – Seven Decades Before Evidence Emerges

Previously Unknown Letter Reveals Einstein’s Thinking on Bees, Birds and Physics. The 1949 letter by the physicist and Nobel laureate discusses bees, birds, and whether new physics principles could come from studying animal senses. It’s a position still being realized within physics to this day, with a growing body of...
WildlifePhys.org

Unusual prey: Spiders eating snakes

There are spiders that eat snakes. Observations of snake-eating spiders have been reported around the world. Two researchers from Basel and the US consolidated and analyzed over 300 reports of this unusual predation strategy. Spiders are primarily insectivores, but they occasionally expand their menu by catching and eating small snakes....
Sciencekiss951.com

Earth Has A New Ocean Bringing The Total To 5

Forget what you learned in school, it’s not just Atlantic, Pacific, Arctic, and Indian Oceans anymore. That’s right congratulations are in order. Earth has “given birth to a healthy, happy fifth ocean. The National Geographic Society has announced that Earth has a fifth body of water. I feel like everything I was forced to memorize in school is just falling apart. First Pluto, now oceans, if we get a new continent I’m out. The new ocean is called “The Southern Ocean”. The Southern Ocean stretches the circumference of Antarctica to the 60-degrees South latitudinal line.
AstronomyNewsweek

Scientists Accidentally Discover Huge Galactic Structure in Space

Astronomers have accidentally discovered a huge and previously undetected galactic structure that could change the way we think about how stars are made. The structure, which is made out of a mind-bogglingly large amount of gas, extends throughout the disk of the Milky Way Galaxy and possibly far into its outskirts.
Scienceinews.co.uk

A new species of ancient human has been discovered – known as Dragon Man

A new species of ancient human discovered in China may replace Neanderthals as our closest relative and potentially reshape the understanding of human evolution, according to a new study. Dubbed Homo longi or “Dragon Man”, the species was identified from a 146,000-year-old skull fossil of a 50-year-old man, known as...
AstronomyThe Weather Channel

Mystery Deepens as New Study Indicate that Underground Lakes on South Pole of Mars May Not be Real

Subsurface lakes found under Mars' south pole, using data from the European Space Agency's Mars Express orbiter, may not really be lakes at all, argue researchers. Two research teams in 2018, working on data from the Mars Express orbiter announced a surprising discovery: Signals from a radar instrument reflected off the red planet's south pole appeared to reveal a liquid subsurface lake.
WildlifeIFLScience

Spiders Hunt And Eat Snakes On Nearly Every Continent, Scientists Surprised To Discover

In the battle for creepiest crawly, some might argue that spiders and snakes are racing neck-and-neck. Both established hunters, they’re a staple for Halloween props and spooky sets, but both fulfill important roles within the ecosystem as predator and prey. Given their relative sizes, you might think most spider vs snake encounters end in favor of the snake, but a recent study has established that this is often not the case. Using their venom and strong webs, spiders across the globe can kill and eat snakes far bigger than themselves, something that took scientists by surprise.
ScienceThe Guardian

Massive human head in Chinese well forces scientists to rethink evolution

The discovery of a huge fossilised skull that was wrapped up and hidden in a Chinese well nearly 90 years ago has forced scientists to rewrite the story of human evolution. Analysis of the remains has revealed a new branch of the human family tree that points to a previously unknown sister group more closely related to modern humans than the Neanderthals.
Wildlifegentside.co.uk

One of the biggest predators in the world has been discovered

The remains of the Simbakubwa kutokaafrika, which means 'Big African Lion’ in Swahili, has been rediscovered in Kenya. ‘Based on its massive teeth, Simbakubwa was a specialised hyper-carnivore,’ explained Matthew Borths, the main author of the study and professor at Duke University, to the Journal of Vertebrate Palaeontology. And its teeth aren’t the Simbakubwa kutokaafrika’s only impressive feature.
ChemistryInverse

Scientists just discovered a never-before-seen kind of gold — look

The mineral pyrite was historically nicknamed fool’s gold because of its deceptive resemblance to the real precious metal — gold. The term was often used during the California gold rush in the 1840s because inexperienced prospectors would claim discoveries of gold, but in reality, it would be pyrite, composed of worthless iron disulfide.
WildlifePosted by
The Independent

Mysterious lonely apple tree on uninhabited Hebridean island baffles scientists

Hidden amongst mossy crags on an uninhabited outer-Hebridean island of Scotland’s west coast, a rare example of a pure European crab apple tree species has been surviving, likely since the end of the last ice age, scientists have suggested.The single lonely tree was first discovered by botanists in 2003 on a rocky outcrop on the island of Pabaigh Mor, which lies off the wild west coast of Lewis, and its highly remote location has baffled scientists.The tree is growing at what is believed to be the northwestern limit for the species, with only one other similar case known –...
WildlifeFlorida Star

Croccy Horror: Scientists Find Teeth From Massive 138 Million-Year-Old Crocodile

Experts from multiple European institutions helped prove that fossil teeth dating back 138 million years — found more than a hundred years ago in Europe — are from a previously unknown species of extinct sea crocodiles. The teeth were found in a quarry near the Czech town of Stramberk in 1912. Since then, they have been kept at the Natural […]
Posted by
Vice

Scientists Discover Thousands of Ancient Tombs In Galaxy-Like Patterns

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In the vast and spectacular landscape of eastern Sudan, tombs deposited across generations have created enormous patterns resembling galaxies, according to a new study that combined fieldwork, cosmological tools, and remote-sensing technologies. Sudan’s hilly Kassala region, which...
Sciencegentside.co.uk

The skeleton of a 'vampire' discovered has revealed its secrets

Vampires have been the subject of fascination and mystery for hundreds of years. In 1990, the grave of one of them was found in Connecticut. But the technology at the time did not allow us to learn more about its identity. Thirty years later, a conclusive DNA test has solved the mystery.
SciencePosted by
BGR.com

Scientists found fossils from a new species of human that’s 130,000 years old

Scientists from Israel stumbled upon an unexpected discovery while studying fossilized pieces of bone dug up near a cement plant. The fragments from a skull and lower jaw with teeth belonged to a person who lived in the area some 130,000 years ago, but the human is unlike anything we’ve known so far. The researchers gave it a new name since we’re looking at a different species of human that has never been seen before. They’re calling it Nesher Ramla Homo, after a location southeast of Tel Aviv where it was discovered. This human had particular characteristics unseen in other skeletal...

Comments / 38

Community Policy