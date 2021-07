If the Suns would have won Game 4 of the NBA Finals, the missed foul call on Devin Booker would have been one of the biggest refereeing errors in league history. With 3:41 left in the game, Booker had five fouls and was the only one left on a fast break with Jrue Holiday going toward the basket. Booker went up and… essentially hugged him. And it was egregious. A foul all the way.