Wimbledon 2002 was one of the strangest editions of this famous tournament, with only a couple of top-15 seeds advancing into the quarters and two baseliners reaching the title match. Alongside many other favorites, Roger Federer had to pack his bags much earlier than expected following a 6-3, 7-6 6-3 loss in the first round to an 18-year-old qualifier Mario Ancic, who came to Wimbledon with no ATP wins!