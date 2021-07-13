Cancel
Work starts on IAEA nuclear security training facility

world-nuclear-news.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has begun construction at its Seibersdorf facility near Vienna of a new building that will house a nuclear security training centre. The IAEA Nuclear Security Training and Demonstration Centre - scheduled to be operational in 2023 - will help strengthen countries' abilities to tackle nuclear terrorism in areas such as the illegal trafficking of nuclear material and the physical protection of facilities and major public events.

Boston, MAmit.edu

Investigating materials for safe, secure nuclear power

Michael Short came to MIT in the fall of 2001 as an 18-year-old first-year who grew up in Boston’s North Shore. He immediately felt at home, so much so that he’s never really left. It’s not that Short has no interest in exploring the world beyond the confines of the Institute, as he is an energetic and venturesome fellow. It’s just that almost everything he hopes to achieve in his scientific career can, in his opinion, be best pursued at this university.
EnvironmentInternational Atomic Energy Agency

With Just 100 Days Before Climate Conference, IAEA Highlights Nuclear’s Contribution to Mitigation and Adaptation

With less than 100 days until the COP26 global climate summit, the IAEA is finalizing its preparations for the event. During this conference, to be held from 31 October to 12 November in Glasgow, UK, the IAEA will showcase how nuclear technologies contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and also to addressing the consequences of climate change.
IndustryInternational Atomic Energy Agency

Strengthening the Capacity of Women in Nuclear Security Worldwide: An IAEA Webinar

Much progress in nuclear and many groundbreaking discoveries are thanks to the contribution of women scientists — yet to this day, women remain underrepresented in many areas of nuclear science, including nuclear security. A new initiative from the IAEA hopes to change that. “Nuclear security needs the talents of both...
Energy IndustryInternational Atomic Energy Agency

IAEA Director General Highlights Achievements, Sees Evolving Safeguards Regime for Members of Brazilian-Argentine Nuclear Verification Agency

The Brazilian-Argentine verification agency ABACC is a great achievement that brought transparency to both countries’ nuclear programmes, which have since grown significantly and would benefit from a commensurate safeguards approach, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said at an event to mark the 30th anniversary of the institution in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Energy IndustryInternational Atomic Energy Agency

Moroccan Agency for Nuclear and Radiological Safety and Security Designated as First IAEA Collaborating Centre in the Field of Nuclear Security in Africa

As the first IAEA Collaborating Centre in the field of nuclear security in Africa, the Moroccan Agency for Nuclear and Radiological Safety and Security (AMSSNuR) will provide an important platform to support the IAEA’s efforts to enhance nuclear security in the region, by working to strengthen regulatory frameworks and the security of radioactive sources, as well as support capacity building in these areas.
EngineeringInternational Atomic Energy Agency

Pioneering IAEA Meeting to Focus on AI-Based Approaches in Nuclear Technologies

The IAEA will hold its first ever technical meeting on artificial intelligence (AI) for nuclear technology and applications from 25 to 29 October 2021. Those interested to participate in the virtual event have until 30 September to submit a completed participation form through their official national authorities and until 31 August to submit their abstracts. More information on the event and application process is here.
Energy IndustryInternational Atomic Energy Agency

IAEA and GIF to Cooperate on Integrated Energy Systems, Nuclear Heat Applications and Advanced Manufacturing

The IAEA and the Generation IV International Forum (GIF) have agreed to expand their cooperation to include areas in the field of integrated energy systems, nuclear heat applications and hydrogen production, and advanced manufacturing. The increased cooperation was agreed by the participants of the 15th GIF‑IAEA Interface Meeting held virtually last month, and represents a major milestone in the long-lasting cooperation between the two organizations.
Energy Industryworld-nuclear-news.org

UK cross-sector report plans zero-carbon hydrogen from nuclear

A new report published today by the UK's Nuclear Sector Deal’s Innovation Group presents a series of recommendations for realising the opportunity of zero-carbon hydrogen from nuclear energy. Its findings follow a Nuclear Hydrogen Roundtable event, which brought together over 80 experts and industry leaders from across the hydrogen value chain.
Energy IndustryTechSpot

Nuclear-powered cryptomining facilities are coming to the US

WTF?! Cryptomining farms can consume a lot of power, so why not harness nuclear energy to run one? That unlikely-sounding scenario will become a reality in the US, where plans for nuclear-powered mining operations in Pennsylvania and Ohio have been revealed. Data Center Dynamics reports that US power company Talen...
Worldclevelandstar.com

India appreciate UNSC's role of counter terrorism

New York [US], July 27 (ANI): India has appreciated United Nations Security Council's role in countering transnational threats like terrorism along with preventive diplomacy and conflict prevention. "Appreciate role in preventive diplomacy and conflict prevention, counter transnational threats like terrorism," tweeted Pratik Mathur, Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to the...
Foreign PolicyUS News and World Report

U.S., China Diplomats Hold 'Frank and Open' Discussion -State Dept

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - No. 2 U.S. diplomat Wendy Sherman held "frank and open" talks with her Chinese counterpart, State Councillor Wang Yi, on Monday, raising human rights concerns and the cases of Americans and Canadians detained in China, the State Department said. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman also expressed...
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Nuclear officials discuss modernization of arsenal in online forum

A group of nuclear weapons managers agreed Tuesday that making more plutonium cores for warheads will be key to modernizing the nation’s arsenal as a deterrent against rival countries. But during an online forum, a few of the managers who work at facilities with nuclear weapons programs also delved into...
Economyiotbusinessnews.com

Vitro Secures Nation’s Nuclear Arsenal with Zero Trust IoT

United States Air Force awards contract to a local Austin small business to secure IoT data from remote, nuclear launch sites. Vitro Technology Corporation, an Austin-based deep tech startup, has won a Direct to Phase II SBIR contract with the US Air Force defending the critical infrastructure of US’ nuclear arsenal.
Economyworld-nuclear-news.org

Oklo to power bitcoin mining machines

Oklo Inc has announced a 20-year commercial partnership with Compass Mining, the world's first online marketplace for bitcoin mining hardware and hosting. Oklo’s "advanced fission powerhouses" will provide clean, reliable and affordable baseload power for Compass’ Bitcoin mining machines, starting in the early 2020s. (Image: Oklo) Oklo, which is the...
Energy Industryworld-nuclear-news.org

Fuel loading under way at Korean APR-1400

Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP) has today begun loading fuel assemblies into the core of unit 1 at its Shin Hanul nuclear power plant, days after being granted an operating licence for the reactor. The unit - the first of two APR-1400 reactors at the site - is scheduled to enter commercial operation in March 2022 following tests at various power levels to ensure that all systems operate safely as designed.
Energy Industryworld-nuclear-news.org

China starts construction of demonstration SMR

Construction officially started today of the ACP100 small modular reactor demonstration project at the Changjiang nuclear power plant on China's island province of Hainan. China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) said the project will be the world's first land-based commercial SMR. The multi-purpose 125 MWe pressurised water reactor (PWR) - also referred to as the Linglong One - is designed for electricity production, heating, steam production or seawater desalination.

