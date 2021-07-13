Cancel
Business

Forex Preview: Powell Testimony, Rate Decisions And Data

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 11 days ago

The U.S. dollar traded sharply higher on Tuesday against all of the major currencies on the back of red-hot consumer price growth. CPI rose 0.9% in the month of June, up from 0.6% in May and against a 0.5% forecast. On an annualized basis, consumer price inflation jumped 5.4%, the largest increase in 12 years. Core prices rose 4.5%, the fastest rate since 1991. While everyone expected price pressures to increase, today’s report illustrates how significant the problem has become. Not only are prices rising sharply, but the increases are more widespread, which means prices can remain high for longer. This is particularly likely given that large parts of the problem are supply chain issues that are not easy fixes.

www.investing.com

Jerome Powell
#Inflation#Price Index#Interest Rates#Stocks And Bonds#The Federal Reserve#Fed#Treasury#The Bank Of Canada#Rbnz#Covid#Chinese#Nzd#Business Outlook Survey#Canadian#Usd Cad#British#Eur Usd
Business
Economy
Markets
U.S. Stocks
BusinessDailyFx

Gold Price Forecast: Risk of Volatility as Fed Meeting Looms

GOLD PRICE OUTLOOK: FED MEETING, REAL YIELDS, US DOLLAR EYED. Gold prices clinging to the psychological $1,800-level as the precious metal consolidates. Gold volatility looks likely to accelerate next week due to risk around the Fed meeting. Gold price outlook hinges predominantly on how real yields and the US Dollar...
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: No respite for the aussie ahead of Fed

Deteriorating economic conditions in Australia hurt the aussie. Eyes on the US Federal Reserve, as it may hint at tapering. AUD/USD is set to extend its decline in the upcoming days. The Australian dollar fell to a fresh 2021 low of 0.7288 against the greenback but managed to recover roughly...
BusinessDailyFx

British Pound (GBP) Weekly Forecast: Attempts to Recover as Sentiment Shifts

The lack of economic data leaves GBP crosses dependent on market sentiment. GBP attempts to recover after a bad start to the week. With another empty weekly economic calendar ahead for the UK, I would expect GBP pairs to remain sensitive to overall market sentiment amid an array of dominant market themes. With new Covid-19 variants spreading rapidly across Europe, economic growth projections have come under question as more people are told to self-isolate. In the UK, essential food retailer staff will be excluded from the 10-day mandatory quarantine if someone has been in close contact with a Covid-positive person as supermarkets were showing increasing shortages in goods.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD: Driver of DXY rally switches from yield spreads to risk sentiment – MUFG

Analysts at MUFG Bank, expect the US dollar to remain bid in near-term but concerns over global growth and a tighter Federal Reserve policy should ease later this year. They mentioned the US dollar Index (DXY) rally is approaching key resistance levels near the YTD high at 93.43; they see that a sharp unwind of USD shorts has reinforced the upward momentum but should be less important going forward.
Businesskitco.com

Wall Street bears are back and looking for lower gold prices

(Kitco News) - A growing divergence in global interest rates, which is supporting the U.S. dollar, is generating some bearish sentiment among Wall Street analysts even as retail investors remain bullish on the precious metal. This past week the European Central Bank reaffirmed its commitment to maintain its ultra-loose monetary...
BusinessDailyFx

US Dollar Firms as PMI Data Echoes Inflation Risk; Cue the Fed

US DOLLAR OUTLOOK: FLASH PMI REPORT FUELS USD BID AHEAD OF THE FED. The US Dollar is stronger across the board of major currency pairs Friday morning. US Dollar bulls trying to maintain control with the help of lingering inflation fears. Fed announcement next week poses notable event risk amid...
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Heads For First Weekly Dip On Dollar Strength

Gold prices eased on Friday and were on track for their first weekly decline in five as a stronger dollar made bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies. Lower U.S. bond yields and COVID-related worries helped cap losses to some extent. Spot gold dipped half a percent to $1,798.55...
Businessinvesting.com

ECB To Commit To Negative Rates

ECB meets, likely to lock itself into cheap money for longer. Wall Street approaches record highs again as Delta scare fades. Dollar pulls back, commodity FX recovers, gold can't catch a break. ECB to strengthen forward guidance. The main event today will be the European Central Bank meeting, which should...
CurrenciesMetro International

Euro slips; U.S. dollar inches higher in volatile trading

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The dollar edged higher overall in choppy trading on Thursday, moving with the ebbs and flows of risk sentiment, while the euro fell as investors digested the European Central Bank statement and comments by its president. The U.S. currency hit its highest level in more than three...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Euro up slightly after ECB meeting; U.S. jobless claims weigh on dollar

* Euro in choppy action after ECB decision * U.S. jobless claims weaker than expected * Higher-risk currencies firm * Dollar and yen off recent highs (Recasts, adds new comments, dateline, U.S. data, FX table, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Sujata Rao NEW YORK/LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - The euro was little changed to slightly higher against the dollar on Thursday in choppy trading, after the European Central Bank met expectations by pledging to keep interest rates at record lows for even longer, and following weaker-than-expected U.S. jobless claims data. The ECB's dovish pivot - which follows its recently released strategy review - at a time when many peers are mulling exiting pandemic-era stimulus is expected to keep the single European currency under pressure. "U.S. jobless claims didn't really help the dollar, but looking at the euro, it was really hard for the ECB to outdove market expectations," said Vassili Serebriakov, FX strategist at UBS in New York. "The market is not pricing a 10-basis-point hike until 2024 anyway." ECB President Christine Lagarde didn't really say anything to change the market's cautious outlook on the euro zone. She said a fresh wave of the coronavirus pandemic could pose a risk to the region's economic recovery. In mid-morning trading, the euro was slightly higher against the dollar at $1.1792. On Wednesday, it hit a 3-1/2-month low of $1.1752. The dollar index, meanwhile, slid 0.1% to 92.742, weighed down by softer-than-expected U.S. jobless claims data. Data showed initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased 51,000 to a seasonally-adjusted 419,000 for the week ended July 17, the highest level since mid-May. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 350,000 applications for the latest week. "These numbers provide more evidence of deceleration," said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Cambridge Global Payments in Toronto. "In continuing to print above expectations, weekly claims are suggesting a loss of momentum in the U.S. labor market – something that could push Federal Reserve tightening plans further into the future and put further pressure on bond yields," he added. Elsewhere, growth-focused currencies such as the Australian dollar gained as a global risk sell-off abated further. The Aussie dollar was last up 0.1% at US$0.7370. The gains in higher-risk assets come after robust company earnings lifted Wall Street and European bourses, allowing investors to look past concerns that the Delta Covid-19 variant would dampen the economic recovery. "The consensus is that (the Delta strain) does not pose an immediate risk to the recovery," delaying reopening by three months at the most as countries ramp up vaccination drives," National Australia Bank analyst Tapas Strickland told clients. Sterling firmed 0.3% to $1.3755, recovering from 5-1/2-month troughs while in cryptocurrencies, bitcoin slipped into negative territory after Wednesday's 7.9% jump - the biggest since mid-June. It was last flat at $32,137. The dollar slipped 0.1% against the yen, another safe haven, to 110.15 yen. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 10:23AM (1423 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 92.7180 92.8030 -0.08% 3.042% +92.8680 +92.5040 Euro/Dollar $1.1797 $1.1789 +0.07% -3.45% +$1.1831 +$1.1771 Dollar/Yen 110.1550 110.2800 -0.11% +6.62% +110.3550 +110.0200 Euro/Yen 129.94 130.09 -0.12% +2.39% +130.2900 +129.7300 Dollar/Swiss 0.9181 0.9177 +0.08% +3.81% +0.9198 +0.9156 Sterling/Dollar $1.3758 $1.3713 +0.29% +0.67% +$1.3787 +$1.3691 Dollar/Canadian 1.2583 1.2561 +0.21% -1.15% +1.2593 +1.2530 Aussie/Dollar $0.7372 $0.7360 +0.18% -4.15% +$0.7397 +$0.7343 Euro/Swiss 1.0829 1.0821 +0.07% +0.20% +1.0840 +1.0814 Euro/Sterling 0.8572 0.8600 -0.33% -4.08% +0.8609 +0.8551 NZ $0.6958 $0.6972 -0.23% -3.13% +$0.6985 +$0.6947 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.8485 8.8785 -0.25% +3.13% +8.8915 +8.7790 Euro/Norway 10.4382 10.4700 -0.30% -0.28% +10.5235 +10.3500 Dollar/Sweden 8.6681 8.6876 -0.13% +5.76% +8.7004 +8.6452 Euro/Sweden 10.2252 10.2386 -0.13% +1.48% +10.2538 +10.2228 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York and Sujata Rao in London; Additional reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Mark Heinrich)
CurrenciesLife Style Extra

FOREX-Euro slips after ECB pledges low rates for even longer

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - The euro traded just off 3-1/2 month lows versus the dollar on Thursday after the European. Central Bank met expectations by pledging to keep interest rates. at record lows for even longer to lift sluggish inflation in the. euro zone. Investors are now waiting for...
Businesskitco.com

Gold erases overnight price losses on bullish data

(Kitco News) - Gold prices are near steady in early U.S. trading Thursday and have taken back moderate overnight losses after some friendly U.S. and Euro zone economic data. August gold futures were last up $0.90 at $1,804.30 and September Comex silver was last down $0.10 at $25.155 an ounce.
StocksFXStreet.com

Global equities rebound ahead of European Central Bank meeting

USD JPY -0.06%. The Dollar weakening is intact currently ahead of the US Labor Department report at 14:30 CET expected to show 350 thousand Americans sought unemployment benefits over the last week, down from 360 thousand the previous week. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, lost 0.4% Wednesday.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Possible Return of Upward Pressure

Before the European Central Bank announced an update of its monetary policy, the EUR/USD currency pair is trying to correct upwards, settling around the 1.1800 resistance. This is after strong selling operations in the pair, reaching the 1.1755 support level, the lowest in three months. All in all, EURUSD may take cues from today's ECB decision, as the central bank can clarify its monetary policy plans. Remember, the European Central Bank has raised its inflation target, which gives it more reason to keep interest rates negative for longer.
Businessinvesting.com

Gold Down, Retreating U.S. Bond Yields Counter Strengthening Dollar

Investing.com – Gold was down on Friday morning in Asia, recovering from the more than one-week low hit during the previous session. Retreating U.S. bond yields and weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data also helped to counter a strengthening dollar. Gold futures inched down 0.06% to $1,804.35 by 1:09 AM ET (5:09...
CurrenciesPosted by
Benzinga

EUR/USD Is Pressuring Weekly Lows And Poised To Extend Its Slump

The ECB kept its monetary policy unchanged, presented vague forward guidance. EU data was worst than anticipating, spurring demand for safe-haven assets. EUR/USD is pressuring weekly lows and poised to extend its slump. The EUR/USD pair is ending Thursday in the red and at weekly lows, trading at around 1.1770...
Currenciesinvesting.com

FX Outlook: What To Expect For Euro Post-ECB

The European Central Bank’s monetary policy announcement was the most important event this week, but it did not inspire any breakout moves for EUR/USD. This, of course, is exactly what central bankers hoped for, which is limited volatility when big announcements are made. For the ECB, its first major inflation change in two decades was announced earlier this month and today, making the change in forward guidance official. EUR/USD initially traded above 1.1830, but by the London close, it dropped below 1.1760 intraday. We talked about the possibility of EUR/USD rallying after the rate decision in yesterday’s note, but the distance that the ECB has put between itself and other central banks prevented a durable bounce.

