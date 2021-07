NASHVILLE, TN (July 13, 2021) Kramer, the original MADE TO ROCK HARD guitar brand has been setting trends with premium, performance-focused instruments since it was first launched in 1976. Made for rule-breakers that play fast and loud, Kramer has been embraced by legendary rockers and shredders like Eddie Van Halen, Vivian Campbell, Richie Sambora, Elliot Easton, Mick Mars, and more during the height of the metal era in the 1980s—making it the most popular guitar brand in the world during the iconic era. Kramer spans entry-level and intermediate guitars, to professional offerings, across the entire line which continue to make Kramer instruments the choice of today’s hard rock and metal legends.