Milford, DE

Power Savers Alert Today from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm

cityofmilford.com
 14 days ago

Due to expected high temperatures and high energy demand, we are asking municipal electric customers to VOLUNTARILY reduce electric use today, Tuesday, July 13. Power Saver Hours are from 4:00pm to 7:00pm. Customers are encouraged to lower their electric use during these hours to save money both now and later. Participation will lower electric use throughout the community and in return lower customers’ monthly electric costs and reduce utility energy costs over time. The more people that participate, the bigger the impact.

